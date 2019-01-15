Sensex surges over 340 points on expectations of rate cut

Sensex surged over 340 points during the afternoon session of the trade on Tuesday as lower figures gave way to expectations of an ease in the by the

The of (RBI) is set to meet in February to decide on the policy rate.

Lower fuel prices eased India's retail in December to 2.19 per cent, a 18-month low, from the annual rate of 2.33 per cent in November, data showed after the markets closed on Monday.

Except for the telecom counters on BSE, all the other sectors gained, led by IT, and

At 1.32 p.m., the Sensex traded at 36,197.35 points, higher by 343.79 points or 0.96 per cent from the previous close of 35,853.56.

It had opened at 35,950.08 points and touched an intra-day high of 36,265.11 and a low of 5,950.08.

The Nifty50 traded at 10,840.35, higher by 102.75 points or 0.96 per cent from the previous close of 10,737.60.

The top gainers on Sensex were Yes Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, and Vedanta.

In contrast, only 6 stocks out of the 30 on Sensex traded lower: Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, NTPC, and Tata Motors(DVR).

--IANS

ravi/mr

