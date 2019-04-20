Smith to be handed captain's band by Rajasthan Royals

Placed seventh in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, Royals are toying with the idea of handing the captain's armband to former as the team has managed to win just two games of the eight that they have played so far. The management believes that bringing him back at the helm might change their fortune.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that it was a decision that was being contemplated keeping the demands of the tournament in mind.

"There is nothing personal against anyone and it is a purely tactical call that is being looked at to change the fortune of the team," the explained.

When contacted, Royals officials refused to comment on the matter. play Mumbai Indians on Saturday in the 4pm game.

Interestingly, while it is being said that it is a decision keeping the team's interest in mind, if one looks at the performance of Smith and Ajinkya Rahane in this edition of the IPL, the Indian batsman is clearly ahead, be it runs or the strike-rate. Smith on the other hand has found the going tough as he returns from the

While Rahane has scored 201 runs in eight games at a strike-rate of 133.11, Smith has managed to score 186 runs on seven games at a strike-rate of 107.51.

In fact, while banning both Smith and from the IPL last season, the BCCI had cited the order of Australia which said that the duo wouldn't be allowed to play for 12 months for their country or state teams. They were free to play club

While the BCCI followed this, they seem to have missed the fact that Smith was also banned from captaincy for a period of 24 months for his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco. Surprising then that the BCCI and franchises have forgotten this part of the punishment handed to the Australian.

