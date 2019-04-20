de Villiers has a new nickname for Virat Kohli

It is well known that star Indian batsman is fondly called 'chiku' by his teammates inside the national dressing room. Apart from this, has been given various other nicknames across the cricketing fraternity such as 'run machine', ' Kohli', 'chase master', which people use while talking about his skills.

However, the 30-year-old Indian got one more nickname following his prolific ton in the ongoing edition of the (IPL).

After scored a match-winning hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Friday, de Villiers heaped praise on his Royal Challengers (RCB) and called him "little biscuit".

"VIRAT!!!!!!!!!!! you little biscuit. Top knock from Moeen Ali as well. Bowlers to follow through what's been a very good 1st half," said de Villiers on

RCB defeated KKR by 10 runs in what was a must-win clash for them to keep their slim chances of making it to the playoffs alive in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Riding on the blistering ton from Kohli (100 off 58 balls) and a 66-run knock from Moeen Ali, RCB posted 213/4 in their 20 overs which they successfully defended.

This was Kohli's first century in this IPL season and fifth overall.

De Villiers was not 100 per cent fit before the start of the game and Kohli decided to rest him. After the game, Kohli said that the former batsman was disappointed at not being a part of the match. "AB was disappointed for not making it for the game tonight and I told him that I'll give him a hug if we win tonight."

--IANS

aak/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)