JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

'Fake voters': Mumbai Congress seeks probe into electoral rolls

Justice Maheshwari, Justice Khanna sworn in as SC Judges

Business Standard

Smriti Irani dares Rahul to repeat 'anti-India' slogan

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Days after Congress leader Kapil Sibal questioned the need for a sedition law, Union Minister Smriti Irani dared his party President Rahul Gandhi to repeat the slogan 'Bharat tere tukde honge" in public.

"The Congress President publicly stood with such forces (anti-India) and publically supported the statement of 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. Would they have guts to stand out in public and repeat that slogan against India and interests of India?" Irani told a press conference.

She said on the one hand the BJP led government at the Centre has resolved to ensure a strong and resurgent India, on the other, the Congress continued to support those who shouted, on the streets of the national capital, 'Bharat tere tukde honge'.

--IANS

bns/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 18:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements