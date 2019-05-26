JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Bayern Munich downs RB Leipzig 3-0

NDA 2.0: Time filmmakers branched out (Column: B Town)

Business Standard

Smriti Irani's close aide shot dead in Amethi

IANS  |  Amethi 

A close aide of Union Minister Smriti Irani was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Sunday, adding that two people have been arrested.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Daya Ram, Surendra Singh, the former chief of Baraulia village, was killed by the bike-borne assailants while he was sleeping outside his house on Saturday night.

Singh succumbed to his injuries while on his way to a hospital in Lucknow.

Ram added that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

--IANS

hindi-ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 09:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements