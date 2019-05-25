Over 17 kgs gold seized in Bengal, two arrested

In two major operations conducted back-to-back not far from the India- border at in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal, the (DRI) seized 17.66 kgs of gold smuggled from the neighbouring country, and arrested two persons including a minor, an said on Saturday.

"We seized 17.66 kgs of gold smuggled from and valued at Rs 5.77 crore at Ghojadanga, beside The first operation led to recovery of 12.86 kgs of gold and the second follow-up operation yielded 4.8 kgs," a DRI said.

Acting on intelligence, the DRI officers identified one boy with a backpack on a ferry coming from Itindaghat side and the accused admitted that he was carrying packets of gold biscuits of foreign origin smuggled into from concealed inside his backpack, officials said.

"Search of the backpack led to the recovery of 112 pieces of gold biscuits concealed in 11 plastic pouches cumulatively weighing 12.86 kgs having a market value of Rs 4.20 crore which were then seized," the said.

The gold biscuits are of Singapore, Swiss and UAE origin. The boy was arrested and produced before the who ordered that he being a minor be sent to the custody of the

A was conducted by DRI sleuths at a house at Harishpur village near the border area and 48 pieces of gold biscuits of foreign origin concealed in plastic pouches, cumulatively weighing 4.8 kgs and having a market value of Rs 1.57 crores, were recovered.

"A person was arrested from the house," the official said. During investigations, it appeared that poverty and lure of easy money made these persons get involved in such illegal activities, he added.

--IANS

bdc/kr

