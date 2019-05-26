Indian charged with transporting illegal immigrants from Canada to US

An Indian has been charged with allegedly transporting illegal immigrants who crossed from to the US, according to officials.

Jawant Singh, 30, who was caught by a Border Patrol agent with the help of a helicopter, was accused in a federal court in Syracuse, New York, of transporting two illegal immigrants for $2,200, announced on Thursday.

The helicopter spotted several people crossing the into the US and entering a vehicle, according to court documents.

The border agent then stopped the vehicle and Singh was arrested.

People illegally immigrating from to the US is a twist to the perceptions that Donald Trump's is hostile to immigrants and Justin Trudeau's welcomes them.

Singh, who is from Philadelphia, was produced before David Peebles, who ordered him detained.

