Social media ban lifted in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan has ordered the of the to lift the that was imposed after the April 21 bombings, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The statement was issued by the Department of Government Information, reports the

In the statement, the of Government Information, Nalaka Kaluwewa calls on the general public to act with responsibility, now that the temporary ban on Social media has been lifted.

The multiple bombings killed 253 people and injured more than 500 others.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)