Indian Navy on high alert for cyclone Fani

As the cyclone storm Fani was intensifying into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' over the south-east and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal, the (ENC) is on high alert to render necessary humanitarian assistance, a Navy said on Tuesday.

Indian Naval ships at and Chennai are on stand-by to proceed to the most affected areas to undertake Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR), evacuation, logistic support including providing medical aid.

These ships are embarked with additional divers, doctors, and relief material that include food, tents, clothes, medicines and blankets.

Naval aircraft are also on stand-by at the Naval Air Stations INS Rajali at Arakkonam, and INS Dega at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to undertake reconnaissance, rescue, casualty evacuation and air drop of relief material to the stranded if required, the added.

The ENC is closely monitoring the developments in the and and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA) and Naval Officers-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) and (Odisha) are in constant communication with respective state administrations.

As of Monday evening, Fani was about 770 km east-south-east of Chennai.

--IANS

ksk

