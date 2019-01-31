Social media firms asked to combat rising Meghan-Kate abuse

The Palace has asked for help in combating rising abuse aimed at British Duchesses Kate and Meghan, a media report said.

The royal household -- which oversees the offices of and Kate, and and Meghan -- has directly appealed to and for assistance in controlling aimed at both women, an informed source told on Wednesday

The abuse is often made against one Duchess by supporters of the other.

"The volume of the comments, some of which are sexist and racist, is so significant that tackling them has been challenging" the source said.

"While the vast majority of comments were thoughtful and positive, it only takes a couple of people to turn the tone of the conversation to a very negative place."

Since its were set up, the Palace has used both for monitoring them, and it deletes and reports anything deemed abusive, racist, sexist or violent.

These automated tools have helped bring down the levels of abuse, the source told

The source said that the Palace had previously contacted about particularly unpleasant or threatening comments, adding that had been especially helpful in providing to aid in blocking abusive comments.

A for told on Wednesday that the company did not comment on individual accounts, for "privacy and security reasons", adding: "Our abusive behaviour policy clearly states that we do not tolerate behaviour that harasses, threatens, or uses fear to silence the voices of others."

does not comment on individual accounts but does have a range of tools in place to counter bullying and offensive comments.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)