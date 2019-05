An soldier shot himself on Saturday in and Kashmir's district, police sources said.

Battini Tirupati Rao of the engineering regiment shot himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Pattan area, the sources added.

He was shifted by his colleagues to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

--IANS

