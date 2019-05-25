At least 8 injured in explosion in French city

An explosion of a parcel bomb wounded at least eight people in the central French city of on Friday afternoon, regional authorities said.

"Explosion in ... Perimeter of security put in place. For your safety avoid the area," prefecture of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes et du Rhone said in a message, the reported.

"First casualties: eight slightly wounded," it added.

The explosion took place at around 5:40 p.m. local time on a pedestrian street in the second district of Lyon, state-run info radio reported.

Citing the Interior Ministry, it added the blast was due to suspected package bomb. called the incident as "an attack".

"There was an attack in Lyon, everyone knows ... At this stage, there is no victim. There are wounded (people), so I want to have a thought for the wounded and their families, of course," he was quoted as saying by

--IANS

rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)