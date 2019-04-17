Soldiers booked for thrashing of Anantnag SDM

An FIR was filed on Wednesday against personnel for allegedly thrashing a (SDM) in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

Dooru SDM on Tuesday alleged that personnel manhandled him and four other state government employees who were on duty with him.

He said his official vehicle was also damaged.

The soldiers were booked under sections of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restrain at the station.

Government employees detailed on election duty in for April 23 poll on Tuesday refused perform the duties unless an FIR was registered against the soldiers involved in the incident.

