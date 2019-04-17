Soldiers booked for thrashing of Anantnag SDM

An FIR was filed on Wednesday against army personnel for allegedly thrashing a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.
Dooru SDM Ghulam Rasool Wani on Tuesday alleged that army personnel manhandled him and four other state government employees who were on duty with him.
He said his official vehicle was also damaged.
The soldiers were booked under sections of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restrain at the Qazigund police station.
Government employees detailed on election duty in Anantnag for April 23 poll on Tuesday refused perform the duties unless an FIR was registered against the soldiers involved in the incident.
