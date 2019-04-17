Rs 2 lakh each for kin of dead in disaster: PM

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the family of each person who lost their life in the unseasonal rains and storms in various parts of the country on Tuesday night, and expressed his anguish over the incident.
The Prime Minister also announced Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for those who suffered injuries in the disaster. All the amount will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to unseasonal rain and storms in MP (Madhya Pradesh), Rajasthan, Manipur and various parts of the country has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved," the Prime Minister Office (PMO) tweeted.
Modi, who was expected in his home state in the later part of the day for campaigning, tweeted: "Anguished by the loss of lives due to unseasonal rains and storms in various parts of Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. All possible assistance is being given to those affected."
