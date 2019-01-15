Some tourists think any girl on Goa beach is 'available': BJP MLA

Some Indian tourists who visit the beaches think every girl on the beach is "available" and the influx of such tourists has led to a decline in the coastal state's tourism fortunes, and MLA said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Police headquarters here, Lobo, who is a from the constituency -- home to popular beaches, also lashed out at Manohar Parrikar, blaming him for not cracking down on errant tourists, which the lawmaker said, had led to a decline in overall tourist footfalls in the coastal state.

"... What we have got here in the coastal belt today, including north and south (districts) are all those people who just come over here thinking is something else only," he said.

"That is a liquor destination, drug destination, prostitution destination. In their mind, they think every girl who is there on the beach is available. They get drunk. They do whatever they want because you can carry any amount of (alcohol) bottles on the beach. You can break the bottles on the beach and just walk away," he added.

Lobo, who met of Police Muktesh Chander and submitted to him a memorandum in which he sought a check on such tourism-related menace, said that Parrikar, despite repeated requests, had not issued orders banning liquor consumption on Goa's beaches.

" is responsible. Our is responsible for this. 100 per cent he is responsible. He should have brought out an order banning drinking of alcohol on beaches. We have requested him on several occasions," Lobo said, adding that drinking of alcohol on beaches should be made a punishable offence.

" is responsible for bringing about these orders... The orders have not come, so nobody can act. We are all helpless. A tourist comes and does what he wants," Lobo added.

Over the last few days, Goa's tourism and have bemoaned the declining number of tourist footfalls over the last couple of years, citing poor infrastructure, bad planning, and order and harassment of tourists by police personnel.

Goa is one of the top beach and nightlife tourism destinations in the country. In 2018 it attracted more than seven million tourists, out of which half a million were foreigners.

--IANS

maya/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)