Jaitley in US for medical chek-up

Jaitley has gone to the US for what is believed to be a medical check-up relating to his kidney ailment.

Jaitley, 66, who had undergone a on May 14 last year, left on Sunday. There was no word on when he is likely to return but some sources said he was expected back on January 19 while others said it could be later.

Officials are tight-lipped about the trip which has come at a time when the is busy with the preparations of the vote-on-account budget to be presented in the Lok Sabha on February 1 -- his sixth and the last by the BJP-led NDA government in its current term.

By convention, an interim budget normally does not contain fresh proposals, especially relating to taxation measures. But the coming vote-on-account budget may spring some surprises like increase in the exemption threshold for income tax assessees and some measures to address agrarian unrest.

Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS last year in early April following which he underwent He had a on May 14, 2018. In his absence, was given the additional charge of on May 14.

Jaitley stopped attending office at the beginning of April and was back in North Block - the seat of - on August 23.

Earlier, in September 2014, he underwent a on account of severe diabetics.

--IANS

vsc/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)