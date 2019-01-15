'Son Rise' depicts men as heroes: Filmmaker Vibha Bakshi

"Daughters of Mother India" says her latest documentary "Son Rise", set in Haryana, depicts men as heroes.

The film, which touches upon the gender rights issue, was screened here on Tuesday. The screening was held as the (FLO) extended support to the UN #HeForShe campaign.

"'Son Rise', produced both in Hindi and English, is a 50-minute documentary which depicts men as 'heroes' in this gender rights documentary set in the most unlikeliest of places - Haryana, the land of the Khap Panchayats with one of the most skewed sex ratios in the country," said Bakshi, the film's

The film's premiere at the Habitat Centre saw the cast in attendance, as was Nishtha Satyam, Deputy Country Representative,

Pinky Reddy, President, FLO -- the women business wing of trade body Ficci, stressed on the need for men and women working together to reach gender equality.

"Men and women have to work together to get systemic reform. One thing that remains certain is that gender balance can be achieved by engaging men in their initiatives to ensure equality for women in the society. We need to make sure women feel supported and are never held back because of their gender," Reddy said.

"Empowerment of women and gender parity is an economic imperative. This stands true more so today in the global context, when women are empowered and can claim their rights and access to land, leadership opportunities - economies grow, is enhanced and prospects are improved for current and future generations. Men have major role in supporting such initiatives," Reddy added.

