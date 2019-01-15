Rutpanna Aishwarya ventures into digital space

"Naagin" Rutpanna will make her digital debut with ALTBalaji's "Virgin Bhaskar".

"This is my first project in the digital space. I am excited yet nervous. Anant, my co-star on the show, and I have been doing workshops in preparations for the series, for a long time now; and I certainly hope that the series will be a great success," Rutpanna said in a statement.

The show is set to go on the floors in from the end of this month. It will later be available on ALTBalaji app.

