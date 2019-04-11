Smriti Irani files her nomination from Amethi

Smriti Irani, who is contesting against Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday filed her nomination papers for the elections.

Irani filed the nomination at the District Magistrate's office in Gauriganj. She was accompanied by

Earlier, she held a four-kilometre roadshow, cheered by supporters.

Irani earlier left the guest house at Gauriganj, the district headquarters of Amethi, along with her husband

On her way, she prayed at a temple and then went straight to participate in a puja organised at the BJP office here.

is contesting against the for a second time.

In 2014, despite a Modi wave, she lost to Gandhi by a margin of over 1.07 lakh votes.

On Wednesday, the filed his nomination from Amethi and held a road show in the city.

Amethi is considered a bastion of The seat has remained mostly with since 1980.

The parliamentary seat of Amethi was first represented by between 1989-81. After his death in a plane crash, his elder brother represented the seat till 1991.

After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, his wife contested from the seat in 1999 and won. Since 2004 the seat is being represented by

Voting in Amethi is scheduled on May 6 in the fifth phase. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

