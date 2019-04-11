Sonia has Rs 60,000 in cash, over Rs 2.4 cr in shares

(UPA) on Thursday filed her nomination from the Constituency.

As per the affidavit filed by Gandhi during submitting her nomination, she only has Rs 60,000 in cash and fixed deposits to the tune of Rs 16.59 lakh.

She has invested a total of Rs 2,44,96,405 in shares, including in Reliance Hybrid Bond G, and has tax-free bonds worth Rs 28,533. Gandhi has also disclosed investments worth Rs 72,25,414 in postal savings, and National Savings Scheme (NSS). Gandhi owns agricultural land in Deramandi village in valued at Rs 7,29,61,793. She also has a share in an inherited property in worth Rs 7,52,81,903.

As per the affidavit, she has taken a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh from her son

The UPA also has jewellery worth Rs 59,97,211, including 88 kg of silver.

