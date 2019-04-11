Polling disrupted in Kairana, BSF fires in air

Polling in Raulpur Gujran in Uttar Pradesh's Lok Sabha constituency was disrupted on Thursday due to mob trouble, forcing the BSF to fire in the air to disperse the crowd.

The trouble began after two villagers, and Pahal Singh, alleged that the polling staff asked them to vote for the SP-BSP candidate and so they returned without casting their vote.

After hearing the allegation, a huge crowd from the village rushed to the polling station which was operated in a primary school. The villagers started shouting slogans against the election staff.

When the crowd seemed to go out of control, the BSF troopers opened fire in the air after which the crowd dispersed.

As news of the firing became known, and Senior of Police rushed to the area and found that peace had been restored at the polling station.

The polling then resumed after remaining suspended for some 25 minutes.

--IANS

sps/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)