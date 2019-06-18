'Sooryavanshi' will be life changing for Sikandar: Anupam

-
Veteran actor Anupam Kher visited his son Sikandar on the sets of "Sooryavanshi", and said that the film will be life changing for him.
Anupam on Monday shared a photograph of Sikandar and him along with actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, whom the 64-year-old veteran described as his "favourite self made people".
"Dear Sikandar! It was wonderful to see you working with two of my favourite self made people. Both Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar are prime examples of great success through hard work and discipline. 'Sooryavanshi' will be a life changing movie and an eternal life lesson for you," he captioned the image.
"Sooryavanshi" is the fourth film of Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film "Simmba".
The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover.
