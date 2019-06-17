JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Diplomacy

Windies ride Hope show to post 321/8 against Bangaldesh

Business Standard

India makes commitment to shun 'blood diamonds'

IANS  |  Mumbai 

India on Monday assured the global community that it would reject "blood diamonds" stained by even a single conflict, and would actively help in the evolution and transformation of the Kimberley Process transiting from "conflict diamonds" to "peace diamonds".

Making the commitment, India's Director-General of Foreign Trade Alok Vardhan Chaturvedi said that the 4Cs (Cut, Clarity, Colour & Carat) of diamonds may soon be expanded to 5Cs, the fifth being "Conflict-Free".

Similarly, in the 5Ps of diamond marketing (Precious, Popular, Prestige, Priceless), the fifth would represent "Peace Diamonds", he said at the prestigious Kimberley Process Intersessional Meeting 2019 inaugural here.

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) meet is an annual mid-year event which unites administrations, civil societies and diamond industry in reducing the flow of "conflict diamonds" used to fund wars against governments globally.

India is the KP chair this year and hosted the five-day KPCS meet which has participation of around 82 countries.

--IANS

qn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU