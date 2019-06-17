India makes commitment to shun 'blood diamonds'

-
ALSO READ
Diamond worth 45 million euros 'stolen' from Paris hotel
Earth recycles ocean floor into diamonds, researchers discovered
Diamonds could disclose how continents are stabilised: study
Botswana unveils country's largest blue diamond find
Analysis: Lab-grown diamond prices slide as De Beers fights back
-
India on Monday assured the global community that it would reject "blood diamonds" stained by even a single conflict, and would actively help in the evolution and transformation of the Kimberley Process transiting from "conflict diamonds" to "peace diamonds".
Making the commitment, India's Director-General of Foreign Trade Alok Vardhan Chaturvedi said that the 4Cs (Cut, Clarity, Colour & Carat) of diamonds may soon be expanded to 5Cs, the fifth being "Conflict-Free".
Similarly, in the 5Ps of diamond marketing (Precious, Popular, Prestige, Priceless), the fifth would represent "Peace Diamonds", he said at the prestigious Kimberley Process Intersessional Meeting 2019 inaugural here.
The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) meet is an annual mid-year event which unites administrations, civil societies and diamond industry in reducing the flow of "conflict diamonds" used to fund wars against governments globally.
India is the KP chair this year and hosted the five-day KPCS meet which has participation of around 82 countries.
--IANS
qn/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU