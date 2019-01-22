South Korea make Asian Cup quarters, defeat Bahrain 2-1

-
The South Korean national football team took until extra time to defeat Bahrain 2-1 in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup round-of-16 contest, advancing to the quarters after both teams were tied 1-1 in regular time on Sunday.
Forward Hwang Hee-chan gave South Korea the lead just two minutes before the first half stoppage time, while striker Mohamed Al Romaihi drew Bahrain level in the 77th minute, and the 1-1 deadlock reigned till just after regular time, reports Efe news.
Just two minutes into the second half's extra time, a header by defender Kim Jin-Su secured the win for South Korea and a berth in this year's quarterfinals.
--IANS
kk/bg
