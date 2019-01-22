3-member committee speaks to coach, manager on tonsuring issue

The three-member committee, formed by the Association (BHA) to investigate the incident where junior players were allegedly asked to shave their heads after a loss, met the and the team manager on Tuesday and heard their versions of the story.

The three members -- former Olympian Gurbux Singh, BHA and former -- will next meet the players and the decision is expected by January 29, BHA said.

"We met the and the manager of the team and spoke to them. We heard their versions. Now we have to speak to the players as there cannot be one sided view. We will then come to a conclusion by January 28, 29," Banerjee told IANS.

After losing to Namdhari XI 1-5 in the quarterfinal of (B Division) in Jabalpur, had allegedly asked the under-19 Bengal hockey squad players to shave their heads.

While some members of the squad said they did it out of respect and disappointment, the coach said he never asked them to shave their heads and even tried to stop them when he came to know of it.

The U-19 squad comprised 18 players and it was learnt that all players except two had shaved their heads. A dozen of the players were from in

