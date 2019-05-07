Sri Lanka is now safe, say police and military

The and military said the country is now safe as all those involved in the bombings have been either arrested or dead and steps have been taken to implement a special security plan following the attacks.

"All those terrorists directly involved in the bombings are either dead or under arrest," of Police (IGP) C. said on Monday night after a meeting with and tri-force commanders at the

Wickramaratne added that all the explosives hidden by terrorists for more attacks have also been seized by the police and the security forces, reported on Tuesday.

Over 250 people were killed and hundreds injured in the April 21 killings at three churches, three luxury hotels and two other locations.

According to Army Lt Gen Mahesh Senanayake, the military had taken steps to ensure national security under the emergency regulations, reported.

He said normalcy was returning to the country and the public must not be misled by false reports circulating on

The urged the public to return to their day to day activities while the and the said that security had been strengthened to prevent any attack in the ports as well as airports in

