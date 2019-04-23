JUST IN
Business Standard

40 foreigners killed in Sri Lanka bombings

IANS  |  Colombo 

A total of 40 foreigners have been killed in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka and another 30 are receiving treatment in various hospitals, an official said on Tuesday.

Kishu Gomes, Chairman of both the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority and Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, was quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: "With regard to the injured, we have a plan to give them the best (treatment) they can get."

Sri Lankan authorities had until now put the number of foreigners killed on Sunday at 35.

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 18:44 IST

