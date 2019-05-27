Sri Lanka urges envoys to help lift travel advisories

Sri Lankan Sirisena, here on Monday, urged foreign envoys to help his government in removing imposed on tourists following the attacks, which claimed over 250 lives and left hundreds others injured.

During a meeting at the President's House, attended by of the UK, the US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and the European Union, said he could guarantee that the security situation in the island country was "99 per cent ensured", reported.

The last week extended the Emergency in by a month. The Emergency was imposed immediately after the April 21 bombings by Islamist militants at three luxury hotels, three churches and two other locations. The killings were claimed by the Islamic State.

In the aftermath of attacks, anti-Muslim violence broke out in the country. Homes and shops of Muslims as well as mosques were targeted in the riots that claimed one life.

The police and the military now say a "peaceful situation was now prevailing in the country" after they arrested almost all those involved in the attacks. The troops and police, however, remain on alert across the island.

told the the Emergency was extended due to search operations conducted by the military. As many as 89 suspects had been arrested for their alleged links with the bombings.

The hoped the Emergency would not be required to be extended further.

According to the President's Media Division, the pledged to take immediate action to remove

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)