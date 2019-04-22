Foreign terrorists too involved: Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan announced on Monday that he will seek foreign assistance to find the international links to Sunday's terror attacks that left 290 people dead.

"The intelligence reports (indicate) that foreign terrorist organisations are behind the local terrorists. Therefore, the is to seek the assistance of the foreign countries," his office said in a statement.

earlier said there was an international network "without which these attacks could not have succeeded".

