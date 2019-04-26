Sri Lankans urged to pray privately

Sri Lankans of different faiths were being urged to pray privately amid fears of further attacks on Friday.

The call to avoid places of worship comes as enters the first weekend of following the bombings, reported.

Ahead of Friday's dawn prayers, Muslims were asked not to gather publicly for the congregational prayer service, known as the Jum'ah, according to a statement labelled "very urgent" on Thursday by Sri Lanka's of Postal Services and Muslim Religious Affairs

However, some mosques defied the call, opening for midday prayers on Friday.

Catholic services across Colombo have also been suspended, until April 29, because of security concerns, according to Fr. Edmond Tillekeratne,

The decision, which will see Catholic churches in the capital shuttered for services this Sunday, was made at the direction of of Colombo, Cardinal

According to a revised death toll, 253 people died in the coordinated attacks on Sunday.

