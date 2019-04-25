AAP says some priests in Goa are 'Congress agents'

The (AAP) in on Thursday accused some Catholic priests of acting like agents of the Congress, appealing to the people to for the party. The has rejected the allegation, saying the AAP was frustrated.

A majority of the state's population is Christian.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP's convenor Elvis Gomes said: "I cannot brand all religious leaders in one group. Such people are there in all religions. But some (priests) do feel they should contribute to the There are three or four who really act like agents. They leave religion aside and play

"But I do not want to categorise the whole bunch into one lot. Even in the last week, when (prayer) services were on, they appealed directly to for the

"I only appeal to their (Church) hierarchy to take cognisance of this. Such things should not happen during elections," Gomes said.

In the run up to the elections, two videos showing Catholic Father Conceicao D'Silva badmouthing late and President went viral, triggering a controversy.

The influential in Goa, which is the religious and spiritual guide to more than a quarter of the state's population, was forced to express regret for the video.

However, days before the April 23 polls, Archbishop Father Filipe Neri Ferrao created another furore by urging the electorate to out corrupt and communal candidates who promote division in the society.

On polling day, Gomes also expressed his dissatisfaction about the functioning of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and even lodged a complaint with the (EC).

During the press conference, Gomes also formally announced the candidature of as the party's candidate for the May 19 by-election. He is pitted against Congress candidate and former

The may either field Parrikar's son or former Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar.

The Panaji election was necessitated by the death of Parrikar who represented the constituency.

"It is nothing but of convenience by AAP. AAP is one faction of They work as per diktats of BJP. AAP feels that they could not carry secular votes with them, so this is how they vent their frustration. If the Church guidelines go against, then they criticise the Church," told IANS, when asked to react to the AAP's accusation.

