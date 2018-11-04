Srinagar records season's coldest night

The minimum temperatures across the dropped below the freezing point on Sunday with recording this season's coldest night so far at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, the said.

The temperature in Pahalgam was minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 5.0, Leh minus 1.5 while Kargil was at minus 4.6.

According to the Department, Bannihal town was the coldest in the Jammu region as the minimum temperature fell to 0.4 degrees while Batote recorded 1.5, Bhaderwah 2.6, Katra 10.4 and Jammu city 13.4.

A said after Saturday's heavy snowfall in the higher reaches and mild to moderate rains in the plains of the state, the is expected to improve from Sunday onwards.

"Dry is expected in from Monday for two to three weeks," he added.

