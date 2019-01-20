Stalin alleges Panneerselvam performed yagna at Secretariat

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam performed a yagna in his chamber at the Secretariat, DMK President M.K. Stalin on Sunday said and wondered how the he could do that.
Dismissing Stalin's claims as false, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar termed it as a conspiracy of the DMK and AMMK led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran.
Speaking at a wedding function, Stalin claimed that Panneerselvam performed a yagna at the state Secretariat located in Fort St. George between 3 and 5 a.m.
Stalin questioned the right of Panneerselvam to conduct the yagna in his office as the state Secretariat is common place for people of all religious beliefs.
Panneerselvam did the yagna to succeed Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Stalin alleged.
Minister Jayakumar asked the former to prove his charge. He said it was an attempt to discredit the AIADMK government.
