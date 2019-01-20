Mauritius PM in India for diaspora conclave

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IAMS) Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth arrived here on Sunday on a nine-day visit to India during which he will be the chief guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), the January 21-23 Indian diaspora conclave to be held in Varanasi.
On Tuesday, Jugnauth will attend the inaugural ceremony of the 15th edition of the PBD that will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi and Jugnauth will then hold a bilateral meeting.
Over 5,000 overseas Indians have registered for the PBD.
India-origin MPs -- Himanshu Gulati of Norway and Kanwaljit Bakshi of New Zealand -- will be the guests of honour at the inaugural ceremony.
The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award will be conferred on 30 individuals for their achievements and accomplishments in different fields at the valedictory ceremony on January 23 that will be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind.
On January 24, Jugnauth will also join the PBD participants at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.
Thereafter, he will proceed to Mumbai where he will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devenndra Fadnavis and participate in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 at Shivaji Park.
