Stalin slams SEC plea to defer TN local body polls

-
ALSO READ
AIADMK lodges complaint against Stalin, Maran
PM Modi held 'kangaroo court' to unite AIADMK factions: Stalin
AIADMK files complaint against Stalin for violating model code
Let us rededicate ourselves to strengthen Constitution:Stalin
Madras HC dismisses plea for action against Stalin for alleged violation of poll code
-
DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday condemned the State Election Commission's move to seek more time from the Supreme Court to hold local body polls in Tamil Nadu.
Alleging that the state government has been postponing the local body elections for nearly 30 months, Stalin said he condemned the State Election Commission's move to seek three more months from the Supreme Court. The apex court had said polls must be held before May.
The people will not forgive the SEC, Stalin said in a statement.
--IANS
vj/rtp/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU