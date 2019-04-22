JUST IN
Stalin slams SEC plea to defer TN local body polls

IANS  |  Chennai 

DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday condemned the State Election Commission's move to seek more time from the Supreme Court to hold local body polls in Tamil Nadu.

Alleging that the state government has been postponing the local body elections for nearly 30 months, Stalin said he condemned the State Election Commission's move to seek three more months from the Supreme Court. The apex court had said polls must be held before May.

The people will not forgive the SEC, Stalin said in a statement.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 18:48 IST

