Shibu Soren, Jharkhand Minister file nominations

-
ALSO READ
Why can't children of politicians join politics: Hemant asks
Hemant Soren meets Rahul Gandhi over seat sharing in Jharkhand
BJP never believes in politics of dynasty: Das
JMM supremo Sibu Soren's daughter to contest LS polls from
Politics over dead bodies won't fetch votes: Hemant Soren slams BJP over Pulwama politicisation'
-
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) President and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren and Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Chandra Prakash Chaudhary filed their nomination papers on Monday.
Soren, who is the common candidate of the grand alliance, filed his nomination for from the Dumka Lok Sabha seat, from where he is seeking to be re-elected for the ninth time. Soren won the seat for the first time in 1980, then in the 1989, 1991 and 1996 general elections and has been winning consecutively since 2002 (bypoll) till present.
His son and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren was also present.
After filing of nominations, the Sorens addressed a rally, attacking the Central government of Narendra Modi and the state government led by Raghubar Das.
Jharkhand Water Resources Minister and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) legislator Chandra Prakash Chaudhary filed his nomination paper from Giridih Lok Sabha seat.
Chief Minister Raghubar Das, AJSU President Sudesh Mahto and others were also present.
The seat is currently held by the BJP.
--IANS
ns/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU