Business Standard

Stephen King's novel 'The Stand' to turn into TV series

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Author Stephen King's horror-fantasy novel "The Stand" will be made into a TV series.

CBS Television Studios will produce the 10-episode series, reports variety.com.

"I'm excited and so pleased that 'The Stand' is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform," King said.

"The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they're doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen."

The apocalyptic series will take place in a world mostly wiped out by the plague and "embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil".

Josh Boone will direct the series.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 14:12 IST

