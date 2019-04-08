Succession row hits Navy, superceded officer moves court

-
ALSO READ
Vice admiral Karambir Singh first copter pilot to become Navy Chief
Vice Admiral Bimal Verma moves Armed Forces Tribunal after being superseded for Naval Chief post
Vice Admiral Karambir Singh to be the next Navy chief
Vice Admiral Karambir Singh appointed new Navy chief
Karambir Singh's appointment to Naval Chief arbitrary, says Vice Admiral Bimal Verma in petition
-
The Armed Forces Tribunal will hear a petition filed by Vice Admiral Bimal Verma challenging his supersession and appointment of Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as the next Navy Chief.
Admiral Verma is the senior-most officer in line to become the Navy chief, but the government decided to hand over the command to Karambir Singh.
Admiral Verma, who heads Andaman and Nicobar command, has sought court's intervention to know the reasons for his supersession.
Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, who heads the Eastern Naval Command, is slated to take charge on May 31 when current Navy Chief Sunil Lanba is slated to retire.
This is not the first time when the Modi government has ignored seniority to appoint service chief. Bipin Rawat was made the Army Chief over two seniors -- Lt. Generals Praveen Bakshi and P.M. Hafiz.
Verma, brother of former Navy Chief Nirmal Verma, was posted in the war room when it was hit by the information leak controversy in 2005.
--IANS
gd/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU