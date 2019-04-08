Succession row hits Navy, superceded officer moves court

The will hear a petition filed by challenging his supersession and appointment of as the next

Verma is the senior-most in line to become the chief, but the government decided to hand over the command to

Admiral Verma, who heads Andaman and Nicobar command, has sought court's intervention to know the reasons for his supersession.

Karambir Singh, who heads the Eastern Naval Command, is slated to take charge on May 31 when current is slated to retire.

This is not the first time when the has ignored seniority to appoint Bipin Rawat was made the Chief over two seniors -- Lt. Generals and P.M. Hafiz.

Verma, brother of former Navy Chief Nirmal Verma, was posted in the war room when it was hit by the information leak controversy in 2005.

--IANS

gd/prs

