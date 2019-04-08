Mirwaiz appears before NIA in terror funding case

Separatist leader Umer Farooq on Monday appeared before the (NIA) here in connection with its ongoing probe into the terror funding case, officials said.

A senior NIA told IANS that Mirwaiz, who leads the moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference, arrived at the amid security provided by the agency, right from his arrival at the here.

The separatist leader was accompanied by Hurriyat Conference leaders and

The Mirwaiz, charged with involvement in the case, had earlier ignored two summons of the NIA, citing security reasons and seeking that he be questioned in itself. However, the NIA, in its third summon on Friday, assured that it would ensure security to him in

The NIA had registered the case of terror funding behind the violence in the Valley in May 2017 and in July 2017, it arrested Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah.

is the of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who advocates Jammu and Kashmir's merger with Shahid-ul-Islam is an of the Mirwaiz, and Khandey is the

--IANS

aks/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)