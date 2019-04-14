Sudan's transitional military council announces 10-member list

-
ALSO READ
One dead in skirmishes between Sudan security forces
Report: South Sudan armed opposition seized girls as 'wives'
Sudan: 8 killed in agitation over bread, fuel price hike
EU urges Sudan army to carry out 'swift' handover to civilian rule
Pope kisses feet of South Sudan's leaders to encourage peace
-
Sudan's Transitional Military Council chief has issued a constitutional decree to confirm the list of 10 army generals in the council, the official Sudan TV reported.
According to the decree, the 10-member military council consists of the chairman Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the deputy chairman Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu and eight other members, Xinhua reported on Saturday.
All members of the transitional military council have taken the constitutional oath before the Chief Justice.
--IANS
vin/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU