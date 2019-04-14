JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Microsoft issues security alert over cyber attack: Reports

Business Standard

Sudan's transitional military council announces 10-member list

IANS  |  Khartoum 

Sudan's Transitional Military Council chief has issued a constitutional decree to confirm the list of 10 army generals in the council, the official Sudan TV reported.

According to the decree, the 10-member military council consists of the chairman Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the deputy chairman Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu and eight other members, Xinhua reported on Saturday.

All members of the transitional military council have taken the constitutional oath before the Chief Justice.

--IANS

vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 14 2019. 08:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU