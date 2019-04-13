Modi blasts Congress for 'anti-India' poll manifesto

In a strident attack on the Congress, on Saturday termed its poll manifesto "anti-India" and playing with the future of the country.

"The Congress, if elected, has promised to change the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Kashmir, which will weaken our fight against terrorism," said Modi at a massive BJP rally here ahead of the Lok Sabha elections's first phase in on April 18.

Terming the itself "anti-national", he alleged that the party that ruled the country for over 50 years was talking in favour of by assuring in its manifesto of withdrawing troops from

"The wants to send our troops to the gallows by diluting the AFSPA and make the country's border porous by withdrawing the from J&K.

"The wants to keep the fire Pandit Nehru stoked in for which the country is still paying heavy price. It has kept quiet when its ally National Conference said there should be a separate for How can have two Prime Ministers?" he asked.

Exhorting the electorate, especially the first-time voters and millennials to reject the Congress, Modi urged them to vote for the BJP's lotus symbol to have once again a "mazboot" government than a "majboor" government of "unworthy parties".

Claiming credit for granting (OROP) scheme to ex-servicemen, who waited four decades for it, Modi said his BJP-led NDA government cared as much for the armed forces as for farmers, rural and urban people, women and youth across the country.

"When we came to power with majority by your blessings, we ordered 2.8 lakh bullet-proof jackets to protect jawans at the borders from enemy fire, fulfilling a long-pending demand on which the Congress-led did not act though it was in power for 10 years," he alleged.

Listing achievements of his government during the last five years, Modi said the country progressed faster than it had over the decades due to its "clear vision, commitment, hard work and correct policies".

"I am not boasting but the results are there for all to see. Take any area or sector and compare its growth or development at a pace that was unheard of in the past. Be it infrastructure, power, roads, highways, railways, airways, ports, broadband, telecom, and ease of doing business," he said.

Seeking votes for another term, Modi said he was committed to work towards ease of living from ease of doing business so as to improve the quality of life and raise the profile of the people and build a new

Earlier, addressing a massive party rally at Mangaluru on the west coast, about 330 km from here, Modi said the BJP manifesto had promised to ensure storage and infrastructure for fishermen under the Matsya Sampada Yojana.

"There will be a for fisheries when we form the government again after the Financial aid will be given for upgrading deep sea trawlers and fishermen will be equipped with Naval Messaging Receiver device to get alerts," he added.

