Mohammed Ishtaye sworn in as new Palestinian PM

New Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye and his cabinet members were sworn in before President Mahmoud Abbas at his headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday, the official television reported.
The 18th Palestinian government since the establishment of the Palestinian Authrity in 1995 was sworn in according to a presidential decree issued by Abbas, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the presidential decree, Ishtaye will serve as the Minister of Interior and Minister of Waqf, or Religious Affairs, until two new ministers are named.
The new government consists of 24 ministers.
--IANS
vin/
