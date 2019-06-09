Sudhir Mishra wants to work with Tisca Chopra again

National Award-winning filmmaker enjoyed working with on "Hostages", and says he would love to collaborate with her again.

Directed by Mishra, the ten-episode tells the tale of a doctor, essayed by Chopra, whose family is taken hostage and she has to make a tough decision -- to kill an innocent man or to save her loved ones. The Hotstar also marks the digital debut of the "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi" maker.

"It was a wonderful experience (working with Tisca). First, it is a great character of a stubborn, strong, bold woman. When you hear the word bold, you always think of the sexuality, but the bold here is someone who is independent, a professional and at the top of her game, she also happens to be a mother and a wife," Mishra said in a statement.

"I have rarely come across a female character like this, so to play such a strong character you need an like that. We found Tisca and she is brilliant. The way she explores the character, performs, doesn't go for the obvious, tries to understand and flips it, is I think great. It was fun working with her and I would definitely like to work with her again," he added.

The show also features Ronit Roy, and

