Ranveer gives style tips to Deepika? Netizens think so

picked white and neon green casual wear for her airport look, and netizens couldn't stop wondering if her husband and Ranveer Singh, known for his unconventional fashion sense, was the inspiration.

According to a source, Deepika was flying to for shooting of filmmaker Kabir Khan's film "83", which also stars Ranveer.

After her images from the airport became viral online, netizens commented on how she is following in his footsteps.

One wrote: "What's wrong with her fashion sense? I think she's just following in her husband's footsteps."

Another wrote that after Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in in November 2018, Ranveer didn't change, but he changed Deepika.

Some even compared her outfit to a neon suit that Ranveer had posed in a few months ago.

"Ranveer also wore this kind of a neon green outfit during Gully Boy's promotion," wrote an user.

Another wrote: " effect."

"Now she is on a mission to prove that she is Ranveer's wife," another one wrote.

