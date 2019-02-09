Swine flu death toll touches 100 in Rajasthan

Four people died of in on Friday, taking the total death toll from the to 100 in the state so far this year, said officials.

The patients who lost their lives were from Kota, Jodhpur, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts.

Also, 87 new cases have been reported in the state, taking the tally of patients to 2,793 in 39 days.

Amongst the fresh cases, witnessed the highest number of 43 patients, followed by Barmer (nine), Dausa and Udaipur (four each), Jaisalmer and Jodhpur (three each), Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Alwar, Sikar (two each) and one each from Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bharatpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Baran and Rajsamand.

