US SC blocks implementation of Louisiana abortion law

The has blocked the implementation of a restrictive abortion in the state of in a 5-4 ruling.

In the 5-4 ruling issued late Thursday, joined the court's liberal wing to stay the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act, which requires physicians to hold "active admitting privileges" at a hospital within 30 miles of the facility where abortion care is provided, newspaper reported.

Women's groups argue that the has no medical justification and would restrict abortion. Abortion rights advocates welcomed the court's order, only hours before the was to go into effect.

"The Supreme Court has stepped in under the wire to protect the rights of women," Nancy Northup, the of the Centre for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement cited by

Around 10,000 women seek abortions in every year, and, according to them, if the law came into force it will allow only one to carry out abortions in the state legally.

Donald Trump's two Supreme Court appointees, Justices and Brett Kavanaugh, were among the four conservative members of the court who voted in favour of the law's implementation, according to news.

Thursday's decision on abortion was the first one by the Supreme Court on the hot-button issue since the controversial confirmation of Supreme Court justice

Kavanaugh had voted with the conservatives and filed a dissent where he said he would have allowed the law to come to force in the state to ascertain if it adversely affected women's access to abortion.

The Thursday ruling disappointed pro-life groups, who want the Supreme Court to reverse the abortion law, which was legalized in 1973.

The top court had ruled a similar law to be unconstitutional in 2016. In the 2016 decision, five justices - one conservative - had declared it unconstitutional as it was found to offer no benefits to women's health while restricting women's right to seek abortion.

In the last few years, several conservative states have imposed restrictions on abortions, citing religious rights or women's health.

