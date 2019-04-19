Tamil Nadu logs nearly 72% polling in LS polls

A total of 71.87 per cent of Tamil Nadu's 5.8 crore voters in 38 constituencies voted in the held on Thursday, a senior (EC) said on Friday.

Chief Electoral Officer made the announcement at a press conference here.

In the 2014 elections, the polling percentage was 73 per cent.

Sahoo said the Dharmapuri constituency registered the highest polling with 80.49 per cent while the lowest was recorded in the Chennai South seat with 56.41 per cent.

Meanwhile, the sexual abuse-cum-blackmail scandal hit Pollachi constituency registered 70.78 per cent polling.

