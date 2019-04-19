Jharkhand Congressman wants to fight as Independent

Senior and former has sought permission from the party to contest the Lok sabha seat as an

The Opposition grand alliance in has fielded Pradep Yadav of the Jharkahnd Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) from Godda, who will take on two-time sitting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nishikant Dubey.

"The grand alliance candidate from is weak. He cannot defeat the BJP. The people of the constituency want me to fight as an If my party cannot give me the party symbol, it should give me the permission to fight as an Independent from Godda," Ansari told reporters on Friday.

A winner from the constituency in 2004, Ansari finished second behind Dubey in 2014, while Yadav came third.

"Not only the Muslims, but people from all sections of the society want me to contest the elections from Godda," Ansari said.

"I have informed the party's central leadership that the people of the constituency do not want the BJP or the grand alliance candidate. The latter doesn't have a good image," he added.

Ansari also claimed that leaders have summoned him to on Monday.

The Opposition grand alliance in comprises the Congress, Mukti Morcha (JMM), and JVM-P.

As per the pre-poll seat-sharing arrangement for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, the will contest seven seats, JMM four, JVM-P two, including Godda, while one seat has gone to the RJD.

