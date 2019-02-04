TDSAT asks DoT to return Rs 2,000 cr bank guarantee to RCOM

Upholding the (RCOM) petition against the (DoT) on one-time spectrum charge issue, the (TDSAT) has asked the DoT to return the Rs 2,000 crore to the company.

The ruled that any telecom operator's spectrum holding upto 5 MHz (megaheartz) in the band and upto 6.2 MHz in the band were exempt from 'One time spectrum charge' (OSTC) levies, an RCOM said.

"TDSAT also directed the DoT to return Reliance Communications' (BG) of Rs 2,000 crore, as per its earlier order passed on July 3, 2018," the said.

In July 2018, the TDSAT had directed DoT to release the that RCom had provided in 2016 for the spectrum.

--IANS

rrb/vd

