Telangana's KCR grooms son as his successor (Dynasty Politics)

Chandrashekhar Rao, who revived the movement and achieved the goal of statehood for the region, is not only firmly in the saddle but is also grooming his son as his successor.

KCR, as the Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo is popularly known, took over as the of India's youngest state for a second consecutive term in December 2018, following his party's landslide victory.

With plans to play a key role in national in the event of non-BJP and non- parties emerging as the biggest block in Lok Sabha, the 65-year-old has left no one in doubt as to who his successor will be.

After leading TRS to a resounding victory, KCR made his son the party's working KTR, as the young leader is popularly known, has not been inducted in the cabinet by KCR. As the has also not allocated key portfolios, the buzz in the party is that he is waiting for a clear picture to emerge at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

KTR was a in KCR's earlier cabinet and was seen as the number two in both the government and the party. A polyglot, like his father, and known for good oratory skills, KTR was often been the de facto Chief Minister, representing the state at several events.

The US-educated leader with an background, held key portfolios of information technology, industry and urban development in the previous cabinet. With his connect with the youth and social outreach effectively using the social media tools, he has become a popular face of the TRS.

Be it holding talks with IT and other industry honchos, signing of MoUs or delivering talks on the new state's initiatives at mega events, he has hogged the limelight. Politically, he played a key role in getting leaders, including legislators from other parties, join the TRS. He also led the party to its first victory in the in in 2015.

KTR and his only sister, K. Kavitha, entered when the movement led by their father was at its peak. KTR made his electoral debut from Sircilla in Karimnagar in 2009. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.

Kavitha, who mobilised women during the through cultural activities, was elected to Lok Sabha from Nizamabad constituency in 2014. She is seeking re-election in the April 11 polls.

Both KTR and Kavitha dismissed criticism by their political rivals that KCR is encouraging dynasty "We have been elected by people," is their common refrain.

When KCR revived the by floating the TRS in 2001 after quitting the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), his nephew Rao was one of those who were by his side. Making a modest beginning as media incharge, he grew stronger in the organisation and played a key role in the movement.

Harish Rao became a in the Congress-led coalition government in 2004. A leader with considerable support at the grassroots, he has been elected to Assembly six times from Siddipet and improved his majority with every election. In the recent polls, he retained the seat with a margin of over 1.20 lakh votes.

There have been reports of Harish Rao being unhappy over the way KCR brought in his son and has been promoting him as his successor. However, publicly the cousins deny any differences.

Harish Rao, who was in KCR's earlier cabinet, has not been inducted this time amid the buzz that the is sidelining him to pave way for his son's ascension.

Harish Rao's induction in the cabinet may depend on the post-poll scenario at the Centre. If KCR remains the Chief Minister, Harish may again find a cabinet berth.

